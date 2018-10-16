BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Maine police say a 67-year-old bicyclist who collided with a car earlier this month has died.

The Bangor Daily News reported that Lisa Cavanaugh of Boothbay Harbor died Thursday.

Police say Cavanaugh was riding home from work Oct. 4 on Route 27 near Hannaford when her bike “veered sharply” into a vehicle driven by Nancy Christopher, 66, of Boothbay Harbor. Cavanaugh fell onto the pavement after the collision.

Police say Cavanaugh was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Investigators say the collision was “difficult to avoid” because Cavanaugh didn’t signal and swerved abruptly.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.