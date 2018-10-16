BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Maine police say a 67-year-old bicyclist who collided with a car earlier this month has died.
The Bangor Daily News reported that Lisa Cavanaugh of Boothbay Harbor died Thursday.
Police say Cavanaugh was riding home from work Oct. 4 on Route 27 near Hannaford when her bike “veered sharply” into a vehicle driven by Nancy Christopher, 66, of Boothbay Harbor. Cavanaugh fell onto the pavement after the collision.
Police say Cavanaugh was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Investigators say the collision was “difficult to avoid” because Cavanaugh didn’t signal and swerved abruptly.
-
College
College football notes: Colby showing improvement
-
Football
Class C North playoff preview
-
Local & State
Athens family marks end of a generation with death of Freda Rowell
-
Business
New England power grid operators learned lessons from last year’s cold snap
-
Politics
With fall foliage comes political ‘mud season’ in Maine