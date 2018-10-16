IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:41 a.m., theft was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

9:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tallwood Road.

11:49 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sparrow Drive.

12:11 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

2:41 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.

3:31 p.m., simple assault was reported on Northern Avenue.

5:13 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

6:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

10:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.

3:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Xavier Loop.

3:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hemlock Terrace.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 9:39 p.m., a man was reported overdosing on heroin on Autumn Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:31 p.m., Montana J. Gagne, 18, of Augusta, was arrested at the intersection of Route 3 and West River Road and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked and motor vehicle speeding 30 mph over the speed limit.

Tuesday at 12:45 a.m., Eric James Fitzpatrick, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on Winter Street on a warrant and charged with criminal mischief.

IN CHELSEA, Monday at 9:10 a.m., a 14-year-old boy was arrested on Spurwink Drive and charged with aggravated criminal mischief.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 1:56 p.m., a 60-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of negotiating a worthless instrument on Union Street.

