IN BENTON, Monday at 10:21 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Neck Road.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 10:58 a.m., harassment was reported on Baker Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 11:09 a.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on High Street.
4:29 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Maple Street.
10:17 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Stream Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 6:54 p.m., assault was reported on High Street.
Tuesday at 3:46 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on an unidentified street near cell towers.
IN HARTLAND, Monday at 6:29 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Old County Road.
Tuesday at 8:21 a.m., trespassing was reported on Commercial Street.
IN JAY, Tuesday at 1:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Macomber Hill Road.
IN MADISON, Monday at 11:36 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Weston Avenue.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 6:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Walnut Drive.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 5:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 5:32 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on North Avenue.
6:22 p.m., vandalism was reported on West Shore Road.
9:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.
9:22 p.m., a second call was made to report a domestic disturbance on Indian Ridge.
Tuesday at 7:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.
7:29 a.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Waterville Road.
IN STRATTON, Monday at 12:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Muddy Lane.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 11:27 a.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.
1:10 p.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Alden Street.
2:57 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.
3:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Front Street.
3:38 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Main Street.
4:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
4:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
5:26 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Cool Street.
5:28 p.m., a caller on Ridge Road reported a missing person.
6:10 p.m., theft was reported on JFK Plaza.
10:24 p.m., assault was reported on Silver Street.
Tuesday at 1:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
3:49 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN WILTON, Monday at 7:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 6:58 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on China Road.
7:41 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Veteran Drive.
9:11 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on China Road.
9:53 a.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Simpson Avenue.
2:59 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Whitefish Road.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 1:42 p.m., Justin Robert Alberico, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.
6:26 p.m., Kate Lynn Tripodi, 33, of Cornville, was arrested on two warrants.
9:11 p.m., Steve W. Walker, 71, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
10:34 p.m., Jeremy A.E. Carr, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.
Tuesday at 2:19 a.m., Patrick Grant Wyman, 23, of Kingfield, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 4:38 a.m., Beth A. Hewitt, 47, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.
-
College
College football notes: Colby showing improvement
-
Football
Class C North football playoff preview
-
Local & State
Athens family marks end of a generation with death of Freda Rowell
-
Business
New England power grid operators learned lessons from last year’s cold snap
-
Politics
With fall foliage comes political ‘mud season’ in Maine