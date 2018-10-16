IN BENTON, Monday at 10:21 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Neck Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 10:58 a.m., harassment was reported on Baker Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 11:09 a.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on High Street.

4:29 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Maple Street.

10:17 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Stream Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 6:54 p.m., assault was reported on High Street.

Tuesday at 3:46 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on an unidentified street near cell towers.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 6:29 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Old County Road.

Tuesday at 8:21 a.m., trespassing was reported on Commercial Street.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 1:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Macomber Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 11:36 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Weston Avenue.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 6:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Walnut Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 5:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 5:32 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on North Avenue.

6:22 p.m., vandalism was reported on West Shore Road.

9:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.

9:22 p.m., a second call was made to report a domestic disturbance on Indian Ridge.

Tuesday at 7:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

7:29 a.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Waterville Road.

IN STRATTON, Monday at 12:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Muddy Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 11:27 a.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

1:10 p.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Alden Street.

2:57 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

3:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Front Street.

3:38 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Main Street.

4:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

4:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

5:26 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Cool Street.

5:28 p.m., a caller on Ridge Road reported a missing person.

6:10 p.m., theft was reported on JFK Plaza.

10:24 p.m., assault was reported on Silver Street.

Tuesday at 1:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

3:49 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WILTON, Monday at 7:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 6:58 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on China Road.

7:41 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Veteran Drive.

9:11 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on China Road.

9:53 a.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Simpson Avenue.

2:59 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Whitefish Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 1:42 p.m., Justin Robert Alberico, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

6:26 p.m., Kate Lynn Tripodi, 33, of Cornville, was arrested on two warrants.

9:11 p.m., Steve W. Walker, 71, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

10:34 p.m., Jeremy A.E. Carr, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

Tuesday at 2:19 a.m., Patrick Grant Wyman, 23, of Kingfield, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 4:38 a.m., Beth A. Hewitt, 47, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

