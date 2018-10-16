St. Joseph’s goalie Blake Mullen stopped the only shot he faced during 85:34 of play as the Monks continued their season-long defensive dominance with a 4-0 victory over Southern Maine in a nonconference men’s soccer game Tuesday.

David Walbridge did not see a shot while manning the Monks’ goal for the final 4:26.

Noah Robinson gave St. Joseph’s (14-0) a 1-0 lead in the first half. Jackson Taylor, Mitchell Duncan and Kuma Onyejose added second-half goals. Cody Elliott had two assists.

Charlie Mull had three saves for the Huskies (2-11-1).

COLBY 2, UMASS-BOSTON 1: Asa Berolzheimer scored 9:21 into the second half to give the Mules (6-5-2) a two-goal margin over UMass-Boston (6-9-2) in Waterville.

The Mules took the lead late in the first half when Lucas Pereira’s cross deflected in off a defender.

Christopher Garcia scored for the Beacons with 15:38 left in the match.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

MAINE MARITIME 1, USM 1: Makayla Lewis scored 9:30 into the game for Maine Maritime (10-2-1), and Emma Dennison answered at 22:03 for the Huskies (11-3-1) in a draw in Gorham.

Emily Conway blocked five shots for the Mariners. Taylor Canastra had four saves for Southern Maine.

FIELD HOCKEY

UNE 1, NICHOLS 0: Marge Gardiner scored off Kersey Boulay’s penalty corner after time had expired in the overtime period, notching the only goal as the Nor’easters (9-7, 8-1) secured a Commonwealth Coast Conference victory over Nichols (7-7, 3-6) in Biddeford.

Liz Sargent made two saves for the shutout.

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, RIVIER 0: Emma Rutledge set up the first goal and scored the final one, leading St. Joseph’s (14-1, 6-0) to a GNAC triumph over the Raiders (2-10, 0-6) in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The Monks took the lead late in the first half with a pair of goals 1:29 apart. Kayla Kelly converted Rutledge’s assist 1:40 before the half, with Arianna Kahler adding an unassisted goal 11 seconds before the break. Rutledge topped off the scoring with 10 minutes to go in the match.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.