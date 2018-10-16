NEWARK, N.J. — Kyle Palmieri scored his seventh goal in four games, Keith Kinkaid stopped 24 shots for his second shutout and the New Jersey Devils continued their perfect start, beating the Dallas Stars 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Late pickup Jean-Sebastien Dea tallied for the third straight game and Blake Coleman added a goal as the Devils (4-0) remained the NHL’s only unbeaten team. The 4-0 start is their best since 1995-96.

Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler, top right, tumbles over the Penguins' Jake Guentzel beside goaltender Anders Nilsson during the first period of Vancouver's 3-2 overtime win on Tuesday. Associated Press/Keith Srakocic Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Palmieri also became the first player in NHL history to score his team’s opening goal in four consecutive games to begin a season, the league said.

Anton Khudobin made 31 saves as Dallas lost for the second time in as many nights. It marked the first time it had been shut out.

CANUCKS 3, PENGUINS 2: Brock Boeser fired a wrist shot by Casey DeSmith’s stick and into the net 34 seconds into overtime to lift Vancouver at Pittsburgh.

The Penguins tied the game late in regulation when Carl Hagelin took a perfect pass from Phil Kessel and slipped it past Anders Nilsson with 3:14 to go.

Vancouver, however, responded in the extra period.

Boeser took the puck and drifted through center ice as the Canucks worked through a line change behind him. Rather than drop it off to a teammate, he let one go just inside the right circle for his second goal of the season.

Ben Hutton and Brandon Sutter also scored for the Canucks. Nilsson finished with 26 saves as Vancouver won its third straight. DeSmith finished with 23 saves while making his third straight start in place of Matt Murray.

RANGERS 3, AVALANCHE 2: Kevin Shattenkirk scored the deciding goal in a shootout to lift New York at home.

Mats Zuccarello scored for the Rangers in the first round of the tiebreaker, and Mikko Rantanen tied it in the second. Shattenkirk then beat Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov in the third round, and Henrik Lundqvist denied Gabriel Landeskog to secure New York’s second win in six games this season (2-4-0).

Kevin Hayes and Chris Kreider scored in regulation for the Rangers, and Lundqvist stopped 31 shots through overtime.

FLYERS 6, PANTHERS 5: Jordan Weal scored in the shootout to lift host Philadelphia over Florida.

Weal had a goal and an assist, and Jakub Voracek also scored in the shootout for the Flyers. Philadelphia had to rally to earn two points after leading by three goals late in the second period.

Wayne Simmonds and Claude Giroux each had two goals for the Flyers.

Aleksander Barkov and Frank Vatrano scored two apiece for the Panthers (0-2-2).

NOTES

RED WINGS: Forward Evgeny Svechnikov is expected to miss 5 to 6 months after having surgery on his right knee.

