DETROIT — As of Wednesday, recreational marijuana in Canada is legal. The Windsor Police want to remind Americans that transporting the drug across the border is still illegal.

The video from Canada Border Services Agency, linked on the police’s Twitter feed, shows a cartoon woman exclaiming that she thought cannabis was legal in Canada. She’s right, but you still shouldn’t travel with weed from the U.S.

Here are the details you should know:

Q. Is pot legal in Canada?

A. Yes, starting Wednesday. The Cannabis Act, which was passed in June, made Canada the second country in the world to legalize marijuana after Uruguay.

Q. What are the rules?

A. Adults may possess up to 30 grams of marijuana at a time, but provinces and territories can make further restrictions. Households — not individuals — are allowed to grow up to four cannabis plants for personal use. And as far as Detroiters are concerned, it’s a crime for Americans to transport marijuana across the border.

Q. Will CBD oil be legal in Canada? What about edibles?

A. Yes and yes. The Cannabis Act includes legalizes the purchase of “fresh cannabis, dried cannabis, cannabis oil, cannabis seeds, or cannabis plants,” according to the government’s summary of the bill, as well as food and drinks.

Q. What states have legalized pot?

A. Marijuana is legal in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Alaska, Colorado, Maine, Vermont and D.C. This November, Michigan and North Dakota will vote on initiatives that would legalize recreational marijuana, while Utah and Missouri will vote on medical marijuana.

