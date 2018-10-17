FAYETTE — Friends of Starling Hall recently announced the receipt of an $8,000 grant from the Maine Community Foundation that will enable them to develop plans for the continued renovation of this town-owned historic hall.

Phase one of the renovation was completed last winter when the building was moved to a new foundation 30 feet from state Route 17. With this grant, as well as other funds Friends of Starling Hall and the town have raised, phase two can begin. The organization has hired an architect or engineer, who has expertise in antique building renovations to help develop a comprehensive plan for the interior and exterior of the building.

The grant monies are provided through the Belvedere Historic Energy Efficiency Fund and the Belvedere Historic Preservation Fund.

