IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Pierce Drive.

8:56 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Piggery Road.

9:39 a.m., theft was reported on Union Street.

10:42 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:10 a.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.

2:43 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Littlefield Street.

11:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Street.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 5:57 p.m., assault was reported on Town Hall Lane.

6:55 p.m., drugs were reported on Royal Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 1:12 p.m., Sally Louise Jenkins, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on State Street on three warrants and on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating a condition of release.

10:17 p.m., Stacy M. Haskell, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on North Belfast Avenue on a warrant.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:45 p.m., a 36-year-old Vassalboro man was issued a summons on a charge of theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property on Union Street.

