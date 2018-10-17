DAMARISCOTTA — Lincoln County Indivisible will sponsor a showing of Michael Moore’s latest film, “Fahrenheit 11/9” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The movie will be introduced by Betsy Sweet, a long-time activist for women and a former candidate for governor, with a follow-up discussion after the movie. There will be voter registration information available at 6:30 p.m. in the theater lobby.

In the film, Moore brings his unique perspective to examine the current state of American politics, particularly the Trump presidency and gun violence, while highlighting the power of grassroots democratic movements.

According to the U.S. Census, the voting rate among 18-24 year olds has been steadily declining since 1964. It is now below 40 percent.

Admissions will cost is $8 and is free for those 25 or younger.

For more information, contact Nigel Calder at [email protected] or 563-2184.

