IN ANSON, Tuesday at 1:02 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Madison Street.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 2:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.

IN EUSTIS, Tuesday at 2:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Flagstaff Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 1:12 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Old County Road.

7:43 p.m., assault was reported on Ten Lots Road.

9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

Wednesday at 9 a.m., a burglary was investigated on Brayley Avenue.

12:21 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Summit Street.

12:43 p.m., vandalism was reported on King Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 5:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

11:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 1:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilton Road.

12:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Industry Road.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 8:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 12:45 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

2:17 p.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on White School House Road.

7:56 p.m., theft was reported on East Madison Road.

9:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Houghton Street.

10:49 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 12:36 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Weston Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 7:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Rice Rips Road.

11:56 p.m., assault was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 12:04 p.m., a complaint was made on Wyman Road.

IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 6:39 p.m., trespassing was reported on Maple Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 12:17 p.m., a burglary was investigated on West Shore Road.

2:17 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Water Street.

3:05 p.m., a case involving mischief was reported on Turner Avenue.

3:06 p.m., assault was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

Wednesday at 12:16 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Common Street.

1:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rideout Street.

3:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

6:41 p.m., theft was reported on Sherwin Street.

6:57 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

8:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverview Street.

9:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highwood Street.

Wednesday at 12:20 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street. An arrest was made.

4:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:16 a.m., harassment was reported on The Concourse.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 6:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Village View Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 5:39 a.m., Jeremy Adam Goodwin, 24, of Bangor, was arrested on a warrant.

Wednesday at 12:44 a.m., Dalton A. Quimby, 20, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:16 a.m., Verna Buker, 60, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

12:41 a.m., Sheila Day, 48, a transient, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

