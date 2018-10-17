IN ANSON, Tuesday at 1:02 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Madison Street.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 2:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.

IN EUSTIS, Tuesday at 2:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Flagstaff Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 1:12 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Old County Road.

7:43 p.m., assault was reported on Ten Lots Road.

9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

Wednesday at 9 a.m., a burglary was investigated on Brayley Avenue.

12:21 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Summit Street.

12:43 p.m., vandalism was reported on King Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 5:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

11:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 1:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilton Road.

12:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Industry Road.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 8:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 12:45 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

2:17 p.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on White School House Road.

7:56 p.m., theft was reported on East Madison Road.

9:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Houghton Street.

10:49 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 12:36 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Weston Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 7:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Rice Rips Road.

11:56 p.m., assault was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 12:04 p.m., a complaint was made on Wyman Road.

IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 6:39 p.m., trespassing was reported on Maple Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 12:17 p.m., a burglary was investigated on West Shore Road.

2:17 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Water Street.

3:05 p.m., a case involving mischief was reported on Turner Avenue.

3:06 p.m., assault was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

Wednesday at 12:16 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Common Street.

1:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rideout Street.

3:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

6:41 p.m., theft was reported on Sherwin Street.

6:57 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

8:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverview Street.

9:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highwood Street.

Wednesday at 12:20 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street. An arrest was made.

4:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:16 a.m., harassment was reported on The Concourse.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 6:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Village View Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 5:39 a.m., Jeremy Adam Goodwin, 24, of Bangor, was arrested on a warrant.

Wednesday at 12:44 a.m., Dalton A. Quimby, 20, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:16 a.m., Verna Buker, 60, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

12:41 a.m., Sheila Day, 48, a transient, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
fairfield maine, farmington maine, Franklin County, kennebec county, madison maine, police log, skowhegan maine, somerset county, waterville maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.