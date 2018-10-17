LONDON — Twitter Inc. has published data sets comprising millions of tweets, images and videos, and thousands of accounts linked to operatives based in Russia and Iran, shedding light on how bad actors outside the U.S. sought to manipulate social-media discourse in their home countries and abroad.

The social-media company said it was opening up the data to encourage independent analysis.

The data sets released are made up of 3,841 accounts affiliated with the Russia-based Internet Research Agency, 770 other accounts potentially based in Iran as well as 10 million tweets and over 2 million images, videos and other media.

The Russian operation’s goals included interfering in the U.S. presidential race, dividing online communities, unifying support for Russia’s interests and weakening trust in American institutions, according to the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab.

