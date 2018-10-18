Folk rock, singer-songwriter Dar Williams will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. in Bath.
As an accomplished American singer-songwriter, author, educator and pop folk artist, Williams’ work is engaging, collaborative, personal and passionate.
The concert is sponsored by Now You’re Cooking.
Tickets cost $35 in advance or $40 at the door.
For tickets, visit chocolatechurcharts.org or call 442-8455.
