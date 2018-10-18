Maine Event Comedy will present Rhode Island’s E.J. Edmonds at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St. in Gardiner. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The show, for the the 21-plus crowd, also will feature veteran comics Ryan Gartley and Scott MacNeil.

Edmonds is a 12-year stand-up veteran whose confident demeanor, blunt sarcasm, and ability to make fun of himself has made him a favorite throughout the northeast, according to a news release from the center. The Pawtucket resident turns real-life into real-life comedy, a skill which recently earned him a feature set opening for Dave Attell. Edmonds is a regular at the Rhode Island Comedy Connection and has worked at New York City’s Gotham Comedy Club, A Comedy Scene in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Headliners Comedy Club in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Gartley has performed from Las Vegas to Bangor. He was featured on the internationally syndicated Steve Katsos Show and was a semi-finalist in the Portland and Boston Comedy Festivals. His quick, critical observations and dry humor has been used to open for national headliners Lenny Clarke, Jeff Dunham, Steven Wright and Dave Coulier, according to the release.

MacNeil, from Billerica, Massachusetts, performs throughout New England and has been honing his one-liner style for the past decade. He enjoys using twists and turns in wordplay in the style of Steven Wright and Emo Phillips.

Tickets purchased in advance will cost $16 for adults and $14 for seniors. Tickets at the door will cost $19 for adults and $17 for seniors.

For tickets, visit johnsonhall.org or call 582-7144.

