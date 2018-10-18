FARMINGTON — Two women were taken to a local hospital Thursday morning after the vehicles they were driving collided at the entrance to Mt. Blue Plaza on Wilton Road.
A 2016 Jeep Compass driven by Lorie Nickerson, 41, who has an East Dixfield post office box address, was coming out of the parking lot on the wrong side of the island and tried to turn left onto Wilton Road, officer Darin Gilbert said.
A 2008 Honda Accord driven by Caley Miranda, 23, of Farmington, was in the turning lane on Wilton Road and tried to turn left into the parking lot on the right side of the island, he said.
Both women complained of pain and were taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Gilbert said.
The Farmington Fire Rescue Department assisted at the scene.
Both vehicles had to be towed, he said.
-
Editorials
Our View: Credit union fills key gap in farming industry
-
Auto
On The Road Review: Buick Regal TourX
-
College
Last season’s adversity gave UMaine’s Kenny Doak the kick he needed
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: Governor candidates lack strategies for reducing road fatalities
-
Letters to the Editor
Fecteau a friend of small business