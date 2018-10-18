FARMINGTON — Two women were taken to a local hospital Thursday morning after the vehicles they were driving collided at the entrance to Mt. Blue Plaza on Wilton Road.

A 2016 Jeep Compass driven by Lorie Nickerson, 41, who has an East Dixfield post office box address, was coming out of the parking lot on the wrong side of the island and tried to turn left onto Wilton Road, officer Darin Gilbert said.

A 2008 Honda Accord that was driven by a Farmington woman stands, at right, on Thursday at the entrance to Mt. Blue Plaza on Wilton Road in Farmington after colliding with a 2016 Jeep Compass driven by a woman with an East Dixfield post office box address.

A 2008 Honda Accord driven by Caley Miranda, 23, of Farmington, was in the turning lane on Wilton Road and tried to turn left into the parking lot on the right side of the island, he said.

Both women complained of pain and were taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Gilbert said.

The Farmington Fire Rescue Department assisted at the scene.

Both vehicles had to be towed, he said.

