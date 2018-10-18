HALLOWELL — The Quasimodal Chorus will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at Old South Congregational Church, 135 Second St.
Tickets cost $12 for adults, $8 for students and free for children younger than 5. Proceeds will benefit the Hubbard Free Library.
Tickets are available at Boynton’s Market, Hallowell Seafood and Produce and the Hubbard Free Library.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 622-6582.
