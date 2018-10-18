The SEARCH (Seeking Elderly Alone, Renew, Courage and Hope) program recently held its annual dinner Sacred Heart Church Hall in Hallowell to recognize its dedicated volunteers and provide a night out for seniors. Music was provided by Friends of the King.
The Catholic Charities program organizes volunteers for seniors so they can live more independently in their home.
The program currently needs volunteers in Augusta, Pittston, China, Hallowell, Gardiner, Monmouth and Winthrop.
For more information, contact Lynn Kidd at 530-0137 or [email protected].
