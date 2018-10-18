The University of Maine at Farmington brings to the campus stage the multi-award-winning Broadway play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time.” It is a stage adaptation by Simon Stephens based on the best-selling book of the same name by Mark Haddon.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 18-20, and 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 21, in UMF Alumni Theater, High Street in Farmington.

Theatre UMF students in fall production of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time." Photo courtesy of UMF Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Theatre UMF, the on-campus student theatre organization, is one of the first theatre groups in Maine to produce this record-breaking play, according to a news release from the university.

Directed by Jayne Decker, UMF director of theatre, the story revolves around Christopher Boone, an extraordinary young man who discovers the body of his neighbor’s dog. A gifted mathematician, Boone is a bit of an outsider who sees the world in a different way. He is soon under suspicion and embarks on a journey to unravel the truth and in the process finds some answers for himself.

Tickets cost $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and $5 for students with I.D. Tickets are available at the time of the performance and can be reserved by calling the Theatre UMF box office at 778-7465.

