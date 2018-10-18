Janet Mills was a good attorney general, and a fair one. It’s time that we have a lady governor.
Shawn Moody believes education is overfunded. I believe every student deserves a good education.
Rep. Bruce Poliquin has been our representative for four years. I haven’t seen any improvements he’s made for the taxpayers. He voted for the big tax cuts that have only benefited the wealthy, including himself. He wants to take $700 billion from Medicare, which the taxpayers have earned, in order to help the big drug companies.
I sincerely hope the voters do not re-elect Poliquin and vote for Janet Mills and Jared Golden.
Elaine Snow
Winslow
