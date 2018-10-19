FOXCROFT — Silver Clukey scored two goals, including the game-winner with 16:12 left in regulation, as the Winslow field hockey team edged Foxcroft Academy 2-1 in a Class B North semifinal Friday afternoon.
No. 3 Winslow (14-2) will play either No. 5 MCI or top-seeded Gardiner in the regional final Tuesday at Thomas College.
Maddie Beckwith assisted on both goals for the Raiders.
Jemyni True scored the lone goal for Foxcroft (14-2).
Leah Pelotte had 12 saves for the Black Raiders while her counterpart, Abbie Moore, had 12 for the Ponies.
BOYS SOCCER
NO. 7 OLD TOWN 2, NO. 10 WINSLOW 0: The seventh-seeded Coyotes (7-6-2) advanced to play No. 2 Presque Isle (11-1-2).
The Raiders finished 7-7-1.
NO. 6 BREWER 3, NO. 11 WATERVILLE 1: The Purple Panthers finished their season 6-8-1 while the Witches (9-5-1) advanced to play either Medomak or Mount View in the quarterfinals.
