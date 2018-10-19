WINSLOW — The Rev. Kim Shrader was installed on Oct. 14 as settled pastor at Winslow Congregational Church. The church is noted for its passionate commitment to extending Christ’s welcome to everyone seeking a loving family, no matter their church background, political beliefs, race, sexual orientation, or family structure.

Formerly of Washington State and Colorado, Shrader also serves as pastor of Benton Falls Congregational Church, and is a meteorologist and CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) farmer in Vassalboro, where her Pastor’s Produce farm supports a sustainable future.

