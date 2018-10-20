WATERVILLE — Walter Thilley’s 34-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining in regulation gave the Colby football team its first win of the season Saturday — a 23-21 victory over Hamilton — in a New England Small College Athletic Conference game at Alfond Stadium.
Thilley was a perfect 3-for-3 in field goals for the Mules (1-5), including a 30-yarder. Quarterback Matt Hersch was 27-of-38 passing for 288 yards and a touchdown for Colby.
Cole Burchill had 11 tackles and a sack for the Continentals (2-4).
HUSSON 54, ANNA MARIA 14: Cory Brandon passed for 288 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a win over the Amcats at the Winkin Complex in Bangor.
Corey Moore was Brandon’s top receiver, with five receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. Miece Loureiro ran for 87 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns for Husson (5-2).
Swavaughn Smalls had 12 tackles for Anna Maria (1-6).
MIDDLEBURY 35, BATES 34: Brendan Costa had 288 yards of total offense (177 passing, 111 rushing) and three touchdown passes, but it wasn’t enough for the Bobcats, who fell to the Panthers in a NESCAC game in Middlebury, Vermont.
Jackson Hayes had three receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown for Bates (0-6). David Campbell led the Bates defense with nine tackles.
Maxwell Rye had three receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns for Middlebury (4-2).
TRINITY 48, BOWDOIN 6: Griff Stalcup had seven receptions for 64 yards for the Polar Bears in a NESCAC loss to the Bantams in Brunswick.
Austin McCrum scored the lone touchdown for Bowdoin (0-6), a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Seamus Lambert was 22-of-29 passing for 280 yards and three touchdowns for Trinity (5-1).
NORWICH 15, MAINE MARITIME 7: Bailey Sawyer passed for 144 yards and a touchdown for the Mariners in a losing effort against the Cadets in Castine.
Dominic Casale had five receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown for Maine Maritime (0-7).
Connor Bourque ran for 162 yards on 30 carries for Norwich (2-5).
WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 70, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 13: Ryan Gaboury had six receptions for 105 yards a touchdown for the Nor’easters, who fell to the Golden Bears in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Devon Charles ran for 81 yards on 24 carres for UNE (1-5).
Alec Coleman had 114 rushing yards on nine carries for WNEC (6-1), scoring four touchdowns.
