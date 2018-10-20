BELFAST — Lisandro Berry-Gaviria was disappointed with his time. The Mt. Ararat High School senior was not disappointed with the result.

Berry-Gaviria won the Class A North boys cross country championship in 15:49.70 on Saturday at Troy Howard Middle School. The defending Class A state champion, Berry-Gaviria hoped to run in the 15:30s, but a strong headwind over much of the course slowed down times.

“The wind was tough, but I have no excuses,” said Berry-Gaviria, who won the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A title last week. “Nobody wanted to take control of the race early.”

Edward Little High School senior Jillian Richardson won the Class A girls title in 18:37.40, well ahead of runner-up Kahryn Cullenberg of Mt. Blue (19:10.10).

Brunswick took the boys Class A team title with 53 points, beating Hampden via tiebreaker with a better finish in the sixth runner position. Mt. Ararat was third.

In Class A girls, Camden Hills won with 49 points. Mt. Ararat was second (88) and Mt. Blue (107 third). Messalonskee’s Peyton Arbour placed fifth (19:56.40).

In the Class B boys race, Washington Academy’s Matyas Nachtiagall took the lead early and won in 17:00.70. Caribou’s Dylan Marrero was second (17:13.30).

Cullenberg shaved 23 seconds off her personal record.

“This has got to be one of my favorite courses to run on,” Cullenberg said. “It relies so heavily on being mentally strong, always. One of my advantages is a positive attitude.”

Cullenberg said that on the bus ride to Belfast, Cougars coach — mother Kelly Cullenberg — read a news article that said smiling during a race can help achieve better results. With that in mind, Cullenberg tried to smile throughout the race.

“It makes your body think it’s not working as hard,” she said.

Cullenberg stayed with Richardson throughout the first half of the race, until the Red Eddie was able to pull away.

“That was my goal, to stay with (Richardson) as long as I could,” Cullenberg said.

Berry-Gaviria took the lead early in the Class A boys race. A mile in, as he approached the uphill known as the Superhighway, Berry-Gaviria used his course familiarity to his benefit.

“I knew I could push the pace a little,” he said.

At two miles, Berry-Gaviria made sure Bangor’s Gabe Coffey, Brunswick’s Will Shaughnessey and other top contenders wouldn’t catch him.

“I surged uphill a little bit. That’s when I separated myself a little bit,” Berry-Gaviria said.

Coffey placed second (16:30.90), with Shaughnessey third (16:19.20). Cony’s Caleb Richardson placed seventh in 16:59.20.

Caitlin MacPherson of Ellsworth won the Class B girls race with a time of 20:09.30. MacPherson held a comfortable lead for most of the race, before Jaymie Sidaway of John Bapst closed the gap over the final half mile to finish second in 20:12.5.

The Mt. Desert Island girls won the Class B team title with 51 points, edging Ellsworth (52) by a single point. With four runners in the top eight, the Hermon boys took the Class B team championship with 34 points, with Caribou (61) second.

