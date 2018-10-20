Mega Millions players in Maine plunked down $1.3 million Friday in the hopes of winning the $1 billion jackpot.

The Maine State Lottery said Saturday that in all Maine’s lottery retailers sold $1.9 million in tickets in the days leading up to the drawing Friday night.

With no jackpot winners drawn on Friday night, the jackpot climbed to $1.6 billion for the next drawing Tuesday night.

Maine ticket holders did take away some money. One person won $20,000 from a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Scarborough, with 34,211 other ticket holders taking home a total of $180,588 in prizes.

The top-selling Maine lottery retailers on Friday were Broadway Variety in South Portland, Cumberland Farms on Washington Avenue in Portland, Hannaford Supermarket in Scarborough, Oak Hill Citgo Gas in Scarborough, and Shaw’s Supermarket in Falmouth.

The jackpot is now tied with the record-setting lottery jackpot of Jan. 13, 2016, when Maine sales were $4.6 million, with $2.1 million in sales on the day of Jan. 13 alone.

There are 1,200 licensed lottery retailers in Maine. Ticket sales for the next drawing end at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

It costs $2 to play the game. The chance of matching all six numbers is one in 302.5 million.

