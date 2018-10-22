The Augusta Nature Club will hold its luncheon meeting at noon Wednesday, Oct. 31, at the Capital Area Technical Center, 40 Pierce Drive in Augusta.

Those who attend are asked to arrive by 11:30 a.m., lunch will be followed by a brief business meeting.

Lunch will cost $7. To reserve a spot, call Jackie McNeill 622-2419 by Monday, Oct. 26.

Derek Yorks, from Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, will give a program about Reptile Conservation and Management.

For more information, call, McNeill at 622-2419.

