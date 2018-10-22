The 11th annual Colin Richard Memorial Golf Tournament was held Sept. 22 at Turner Highlands Golf Course in Turner. Fifteen teams, totaling 60 golfers, participated.

The 18-hole tournament, which was played in a scramble format, featured cash prizes, raffles, and a closest to the pin contest. A barbecue was provided by Gene Weed and crew of Livermore, according to a news release from Sarah B. Hayes, director of Marketing and Communications, OTIS Federal Credit Union in Jay.

Tournament organizers announced that the event, which raised more than $4,500, was a success, because of the many sponsors, donors, volunteers and participants, according to the release.

Area businesses which donated raffle items included Farmington House of Pizza, Riverside Kwik Stop, Reny’s, Hilltop Auto Body, Labonville, Shelly’s Hometown Market, Fitness Stylz Gym, Dube’s Redemption Center, LaFleur’s Restaurant, Walton Properties and Coca-Cola Farmington.

Silver sponsors of the tournament were Senior Planning Center, KCJ Properties, Thomas C. Goding Building Contractors, Guilds Country Hardware, Al’s Tire Center and St. Pierre Self Storage.

Sponsors of the dinner were Jay AMVETS Post 33, KAAM Group, Hillside Sports Club, OTIS Federal Credit Union, Tricorp Federal Credit Union, Two Sisters Catering and the Wilton Lions Club.

Sponsors of holes included Tricorp Federal Credit Union, OTIS Federal Credit Union, KAAM Group, Hillside Sports Club, Finley Funeral Home, T & L Automotive, Lunch Pad, Long Green’s Variety, Hight Chevrolet Buick GMC, Thomas C. Goding Building Contractors, AMVETS Post 33, Roger Allen Kay D.D.S., the Tranten family, Guilds Country Hardware, Al’s Tire Center, the Wilton Lions Club, Hammond Lumber, RCCM Cleaning Services, KCJ Properties, PalletOne of Maine DBA Isaacson Lumber, Senior Planning Center, Androscoggin Bank, St. Pierre Self Storage, Spruce Mountain Pharmacy, William P. Beeaker O.D. and A. Maurais & Son, Inc.

All profits from the tournament will benefit the Special Olympics of Franklin County.

