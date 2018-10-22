IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 7:56 a.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Blair Road.

9:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.

9:17 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

11:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:12 a.m., police recovered property on State Street.

11:27 a.m., harassment was reported on Hospital Street.

11:35 a.m., trespassing was reported on Whitten Road.

1:04 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Eastern Avenue.

1:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ledge Road.

1:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

4:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

5:10 p.m., another disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

6:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.

7:38 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Pleasant Hill Road.

9:12 p.m., police recovered property on Chapel Street.

10:56 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Eastern Avenue.

On Monday at 2:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, on Friday at 9:14 a.m., a theft was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.

11 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Stonewall Lane.

7:56 p.m., a burglary was reported near Plummer Street.

Saturday at 11:11 p.m.. suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.

Sunday at 9:38 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Harrison Avenue.

IN LITCHFIELD, on Sunday at 6:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on John Tarr Road.

IN MONMOUTH, on Friday at 10:11 a.m., sex offenses were reported on North Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 2:15 p.m., Brian Krafton, 27, of Monmouth, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of his release, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license following an investigation on Union Street.

11:10 p.m., Aaron Wiedemann, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon following an investigation on Eastern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, on Friday at 7:42 p.m., Katharine Tierney, 29, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of her release and refusing to submit to arrest following a report of an intoxicated person on Brunswick Avenue.

IN MOUNT VERNON, on Sunday at 10:20 p.m., Michael Marble, 21, of Jay, was arrested on charges of violating a protection order and violating conditions of his release following an incident on Dill Road.

IN VASSALBORO, on Saturday at 5:29 a.m., Timothy Beck, 44, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of assault, burglary of a motor vehicle and refusing to submit to arrest following a reported assault on Seaward Mills Road.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: