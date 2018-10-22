IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 7:56 a.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Blair Road.
9:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.
9:17 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Gage Street.
11:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
11:12 a.m., police recovered property on State Street.
11:27 a.m., harassment was reported on Hospital Street.
11:35 a.m., trespassing was reported on Whitten Road.
1:04 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Eastern Avenue.
1:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ledge Road.
1:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
4:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
5:10 p.m., another disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
6:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mill Street.
7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.
7:38 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Pleasant Hill Road.
9:12 p.m., police recovered property on Chapel Street.
10:56 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Eastern Avenue.
On Monday at 2:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
IN GARDINER, on Friday at 9:14 a.m., a theft was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.
11 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Stonewall Lane.
7:56 p.m., a burglary was reported near Plummer Street.
Saturday at 11:11 p.m.. suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.
Sunday at 9:38 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Harrison Avenue.
IN LITCHFIELD, on Sunday at 6:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on John Tarr Road.
IN MONMOUTH, on Friday at 10:11 a.m., sex offenses were reported on North Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 2:15 p.m., Brian Krafton, 27, of Monmouth, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of his release, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license following an investigation on Union Street.
11:10 p.m., Aaron Wiedemann, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon following an investigation on Eastern Avenue.
IN GARDINER, on Friday at 7:42 p.m., Katharine Tierney, 29, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of her release and refusing to submit to arrest following a report of an intoxicated person on Brunswick Avenue.
IN MOUNT VERNON, on Sunday at 10:20 p.m., Michael Marble, 21, of Jay, was arrested on charges of violating a protection order and violating conditions of his release following an incident on Dill Road.
IN VASSALBORO, on Saturday at 5:29 a.m., Timothy Beck, 44, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of assault, burglary of a motor vehicle and refusing to submit to arrest following a reported assault on Seaward Mills Road.
-
Schools and Education
With architect, construction manager locked down, Winslow proceeds with school updates
-
News
Hannaford recalls two styles of frozen pizza
-
Local & State
Waterville Planning Board approves revisions to Seton building plans
-
Nation & World
Vote count begins after chaotic Afghan elections
-
Nation & World
Category 5 Hurricane Willa heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast