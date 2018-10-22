IN ALDER STREAM TOWNSHIP, Sunday at 6:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arnold Trail.
IN CHESTERFIELD, Sunday at 2:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Archer Road.
11:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Vienna Road.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 1:16 p.m., a theft was reported on Baker Street.
6:01 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Hill Road.
6:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Baker Street.
IN CORNVILLE, Sunday at 8:45 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Walton Mills Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 12:32 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Water Street.
12:38 p.m., a violation of bail or protection order was reported at Police Plaza.
4:23 p.m., disturbance was reported on Osborne Street.
4:33 p.m., assault was reported on Burrill Street.
11:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Pung Hill Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 8:18 p.m., a down/arcing power line was reported on Owen Mann Road.
Monday at 7:58 a.m., a disabled vehicle was reported on Bridge Street.
IN JAY, Sunday at 5:52 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Crash Road.
7:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Church Street.
IN KINGFIELD, Sunday at 10:59 p.m., a forest fire was reported on Christen Road.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 12:22 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
4:19 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on White School House Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Monday at 6:13 a.m., harassment was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 10:48 a.m., an arrest was made on Main Street.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 7:19 a.m. an animal complaint was made on South Alpine Street.
11:25 a.m., a burglary was reported on Pleasant Street.
1:07 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Town Farm Road.
8:32 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Sawtelle Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:21 a.m., trespassing was reported on St. James Street.
5:56 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pine Street.
8:21 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on North Avenue.
10:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Big Bird Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 5:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hartland Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
12:09 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Silver Place.
12:25 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.
1:44 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.
2 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
4:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
5:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Gold Street.
6:05 p.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.
8 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 7:39 a.m., Paul Jens Dennis, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating without a license.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 1:41 p.m., Terri J. Cushman, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of violating condition of release.
-
Schools and Education
With architect, construction manager locked down, Winslow proceeds with school updates
-
News
Hannaford recalls two styles of frozen pizza
-
Local & State
Waterville Planning Board approves revisions to Seton building plans
-
Nation & World
Vote count begins after chaotic Afghan elections
-
Nation & World
Category 5 Hurricane Willa heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast