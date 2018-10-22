IN ALDER STREAM TOWNSHIP, Sunday at 6:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arnold Trail.

IN CHESTERFIELD, Sunday at 2:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Archer Road.

11:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Vienna Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 1:16 p.m., a theft was reported on Baker Street.

6:01 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Hill Road.

6:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Baker Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Sunday at 8:45 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Walton Mills Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 12:32 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Water Street.

12:38 p.m., a violation of bail or protection order was reported at Police Plaza.

4:23 p.m., disturbance was reported on Osborne Street.

4:33 p.m., assault was reported on Burrill Street.

11:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Pung Hill Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 8:18 p.m., a down/arcing power line was reported on Owen Mann Road.

Monday at 7:58 a.m., a disabled vehicle was reported on Bridge Street.

IN JAY, Sunday at 5:52 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Crash Road.

7:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Church Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Sunday at 10:59 p.m., a forest fire was reported on Christen Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 12:22 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

4:19 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on White School House Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Monday at 6:13 a.m., harassment was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 10:48 a.m., an arrest was made on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 7:19 a.m. an animal complaint was made on South Alpine Street.

11:25 a.m., a burglary was reported on Pleasant Street.

1:07 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Town Farm Road.

8:32 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Sawtelle Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:21 a.m., trespassing was reported on St. James Street.

5:56 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pine Street.

8:21 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on North Avenue.

10:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Big Bird Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 5:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hartland Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:09 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Silver Place.

12:25 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

1:44 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

2 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

4:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

5:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Gold Street.

6:05 p.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

8 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 7:39 a.m., Paul Jens Dennis, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating without a license.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 1:41 p.m., Terri J. Cushman, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of violating condition of release.

