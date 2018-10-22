National Drug Take-back Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27.
Then behalf of Healthy Communities of the Capital Area event is for those to safely dispose of unused, unneeded, and/or expired medications — no questions asked — by taking them to a drop-off site.
Drop-off sites are located at police departments and transfer stations throughout the area. To find a site, visit DEATakeBack.com.
For more information, contact Kendra Finnegan, Healthy Communities of the Capital Area, at [email protected] or 588-5351.
-
Schools and Education
With architect, construction manager locked down, Winslow proceeds with school updates
-
News
Hannaford recalls two styles of frozen pizza
-
Local & State
Waterville Planning Board approves revisions to Seton building plans
-
Nation & World
Vote count begins after chaotic Afghan elections
-
Nation & World
Category 5 Hurricane Willa heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast