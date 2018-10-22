A New Hampshire man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly taking his clothes off and attempting to break into vehicles on Main Street in Hartland, trying to steal a police cruiser and fighting with a civilian passenger in the cruiser.

Jeffrey Ferry, 34, of Nashua, New Hampshire, is charged with robbery, criminal attempt and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, according to an email from Chief Deputy James Ross of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Ross, Ferry was attempting to block traffic while yelling and taking his clothes off on Main Street around 6 p.m. Saturday. A 911 caller also reported he was attempting to enter vehicles as if he was trying to steal them.

Somerset County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Lambert went to the scene and found Ferry in a cemetery off Pleasant Street, still yelling, Ross said. Lambert ordered Ferry to lay on the ground so he could be detained, but he became combative as Lambert reached out to handcuff him.

Ferry swung at and shoved Lambert, then ran to his cruiser and jumped into the driver’s seat of the running vehicle. At the time, a civilian was also in the passenger seat of the car doing a ride-along, Ross said.

Ferry attempted to fight the passenger and put the vehicle in gear. Lambert was able to open the driver’s side door and ordered Ferry to get out. When he did not comply, the deputy deployed his Taser and was able to end the situation and handcuff Ferry, Ross said. Maine State Police also responded to assist in the arrest.

Police believe Ferry was under the influence of a hallucinogenic drug, such as LSD, because of statements he made and his actions, Ross said.

An ambulance was called to assess his condition, and he was later transported to the hospital and medically cleared before being taken to the Somerset County Jail.

His vehicle was running and found abandoned on the side of the road on Main Street in Hartland.

