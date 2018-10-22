The Pittsfield Public Library will hold its 2018 Persis Smith Community Read featuring programs, books and films based on the theme “Alone,” beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at the library at 110 Library St.

The topic will explore living alone with various levels of self-sufficiency and isolation. District Attorney Maeghan Maloney and State Trooper Diane Vance will kick of the series with a discussion about the search for and prosecution of Christopher Knight, the North Pond Hermit.

Copies of the books featured can be obtained from the library. Readers are welcome to attend any or all programs of interest. It is not necessary to have read the book to participate in the programs.

The series will continue at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, with “Brother’s Keeper,” a documentary film of four aging brothers and farmers who live together in a rural shack and the uproar in their town when one is charged with the murder of another.

Living in the woods using primitive skills will be explored during a talk by Ryan Busby, from the Maine Primitive Skills School, is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7.

A book discussion about “The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit” by Michael Finkel will be led by Holly Williams at 4 p.m. Thursay, Nov. 8.

Special programs on the same topic will be presented for children.

A showing of the film “My Side of the Mountain” is set for 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, and at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1. The film is about a boy’s adventures during the year he spends living alone in the Catskill Mountains. This movie viewing will be open to all.

Two separate book discussions for enthusiastic readers up to age 12 will be held at 2 and 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, about the book “My Side of the Mountain” led by Liz Gagnon.

For more information, call the library at 487-5880.

Share

< Previous

Next >