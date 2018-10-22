The Readfield Union Meeting House will sponsor its second annual Pumpkins Aglow Saturday, Oct. 27, at 22 Church St.

Free pumpkin carving will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m., participants can bring carved jack-o-lanterns or decorated pumpkins to display along the pathway trail between the library and the meeting house.

Pumpkins will be lit from 5 to 7:30 p.m., when those who attend can walk the trail to see the lit pumpkins and luminaries. Refreshments will be available during the walk.

For more information, contact Nancy Durgin, RUMH board member, at 685-4481 or [email protected].

