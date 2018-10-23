BELGRADE LAKES — The Friends of the Belgrade Public Library sponsored its annual coloring contest on Oct. 6 for children 12 and younger at the community center, 17 children participated. The coloring pages were on display at the festival.
Anthony DiGiovanni, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, placed first for children 9-12 years old, and Kaitlyn Christiansen, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, came in second.
Lauryn Richard, of Belgrade, came in first for the children 6-8 years old, and Brady Christiansen of Attleboro, Massachusetts, placed second.
Donovan McKenney, of Oakland, placed first for the children 5 and younger, and Iris Scott, of Belgrade, came in second.
For more information, email Judy Johnson at [email protected].
