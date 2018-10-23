Some familiar teams and players will face off Wednesday in three field hockey regional finals at Thomas College, a day later than originally scheduled because of wet weather.

Four-time defending Class A champion and top-seed Skowhegan plays No. 2 Mt. Blue in the Class A North final at 3 p.m.. Winthrop, which reached the Class C state final a year ago, is scheduled to play Dexter in the C North game at 5 p.m. and in Class B North, longtime rivals Gardiner and Winslow will meet at 7 p.m.

Here’s a look at the matchups:

CLASS A NORTH

No. 1 Skowhegan (16-0) vs. No. 2 Mt. Blue (11-3-2)

The Indians won both regular-season meetings by 4-2 scores, rallying from two goals down the first time they met. Both are coming off dominating performances in semifinal action, with Skowhegan shutting out Messalonskee 3-0 and Mt. Blue beating No. 3 Cony 4-1.

“It was definitely a full team game,” Mt. Blue coach Jody Harmon said of the Cony win. “It was one of the best games we’ve played.”

The Indians were equally impressive in downing Messalonskee and showed their depth as they substituted frequently without missing a beat.

“The closer you get to the state game, the fewer play,” coach Paula Doughty said.

Doughty knows a little about state games, having won 18 of them in her storied career. Her team this year is led by three Division I commitments in Maliea Kelso, Lizzie York and Bhreagh Kennedy, but it’s difficult to key on just these three because, as Harmon points out, “they have several players.”

The Cougars are strong through the middle of the field with Ellie Pelletier, Mollie Harmon and Maddy Bard in support of goalie Brooke Bolduc.

“We just have to play our games,” Harmon said. “Both times we played them we did well.”

CLASS B NORTH

No. Gardiner (15-1) vs. No. 3 Winslow (14-2)

Gardiner coach Sharon Gallant credits a 3-0 regular-season victory over Winslow as her team’s most complete game of the season. The Tigers may have equaled that in beating Maine Central Institute 3-1 in the semifinals, which avenged last season’s defeat in the regional final.

“They’re very fast up the sides,” Winslow coach Mary Beth Bourgoin said. “Definitely trying to slow them down as best we can (will be a key).”

The Black Raiders knocked off No. 2 Foxcroft Academy, 2-1, in the semifinal round and have had few missteps this year.

“My defense has come together quite nicely,” Bourgoin said.

Senior Weslee Littlefield and her sophomore sister Bohdi are key two-way players for Winslow, while junior Silver Clukey is a proven scorer.

“Their midfield is good, their forward line is good,” Gallant said. “This whole B league, the top four or five teams, there’s not a whole lot of difference.”

The Tigers haven’t played a game on turf this year while Winslow has played one.

“That’s my worry,” Gallant said. “Your passing changes quite a bit.”

The Tigers are solid front to back, led by seniors Jillian Bisson, Aimee Adams and Madelin Walker, as well as juniors Jaz Clary and Maggie Bell.

CLASS C NORTH

No. 1 Winthrop (15-1) vs. No. 2 Dexter (12-4)

The teams didn’t meet in the regular season but did play during the summer. Winthrop coach Jess Merrill has also scouted the Tigers.

“They’re young, they’re aggressive and they’ve got some speed,” Merrill said. “And they don’t give up.”

The Ramblers have many of the same elements but with much more experience. They return all but two players who lost in double overtime in last year’s state final and have added freshman Maddy Perkins, who has scored 25 goals. Senior Katie Perkins is a key to the Ramblers transition game while fellow senior Moriah Hajduk was named Mountain Valley Conference Player of the Year.

The Ramblers played several games on turf this summer as well as both their playoff games.

“A lot of their skills are turfed based,” Merrill said. “When we’re on turf, we’re pretty tough.”

The Ramblers lost their final game of the season to Class C South top-seed Mountain Valley, but also beat it in the regular season and 2-0 in the MVC championship game.

“If we can maintain possession and are able to switch fields … we can be pretty successful,” Merrill said.

