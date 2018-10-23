A Cancer Screening and Education Day will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at MaineGeneral’s Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, 361 Old Belgrade Road, Augusta.

Medical staff, health educators and other health professionals will provide the latest information on cancer and cancer prevention and conduct free cancer screenings.

The day will include the following events:

• Head and Neck Cancer Screening: The oral cancer screening will be done by ear, nose and throat Dr. Michael Makaretz, FACS. The screenings will take five minutes or less and involves looking in your mouth, ears and nose and checking for lumps in your neck.

• Presentations on Lung Cancer Screening are set for 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.: Dr. Akshu Balwan, MBBS, of MaineGeneral Pulmonary, will provide information on lung cancer screening and be available for questions.

• Skin Cancer Screening: MDFMR Dermatology Service medical staff will check participants for skin cancer.

• Donna Walsh, certified oncology dietitian, will host lectures on healthy eating at 2, 3 and 4 p.m. and be present for questions.

• Information on Screening for Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer and HPV vaccination: Oncology nurses will provide information on these important screenings.

• Smoking Cessation and Radon Testing: Community health educators will share information about ways to reduce exposure to tobacco and radon.

For more information and to reserve a spot, contact Kerri Medeiros at 626-4865 or [email protected].

