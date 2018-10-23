AUGUSTA — The Mill Park Pétanque Club held its annual meeting on Oct. 18 and held its election of officers.

The new officers are President Raymond Fecteau, Vice-President Bruce Forbes, Secretary Andrea Dyer and Treasurer Dan Howard.

Also, the tournament schedule for 2019 was set as follows: The Whatever Week Doubles Tournament is set for June 22; The Augusta Fuel Company Doubles Tournament is planned for July 20; The Bob Madore Memorial Doubles Tournament is scheduled for Aug. 17, and The Grapevine Panache Tournament will take place Sept. 7.

The club welcome anyone who would like to learn to play this game to stop by the courts when activity can be seen there.

For more information, call Fecteau at 622-3389.

