STANDISH — Rory Twomey scored on a penalty kick with 2:15 remaining in regulation, and St. Joseph’s concluded a perfect regular season by slipping past Salem State, 1-0, in a nonconference men’s soccer game Tuesday night.

David Walbridge needed to make just two saves for the Monks, who are 17-0 and the top seed in the GNAC tournament. St. Joseph’s hosts No. 8 Emmanuel on Saturday.

Christopher Jimenez made four saves for the Vikings (11-3-2).

TUFTS 4, BOWDOIN 3: Brett Rojas tied the game with 1:53 left in regulation, Sterling Weatherbie scored the winner 6:14 into overtime, and Tufts (13-0-2, 8-0-2) secured the top seed in the NESCAC tournament by rallying past the Polar Bears (9-4-2, 5-3-2) at Brunswick.

Bowdoin will be either the fourth or fifth seed, depending on Wednesday’s Amherst-Trinity game.

The Polar Bears took their only lead of the game with 8:17 to play when Matty McColl’s cross into the box skipped through traffic and into the net.

UNE 4, WENTWORTH 3: Callum Heaslewood converted Cam Twombly’s assist with 2:43 remaining, and the University of New England (6-11, 3-5 Commonwealth Coast) wrapped up its regular season with a win over Wentworth (6-11-1, 2-6) in Biddeford.

Twombly, Heaslewood and Colin Madigan scored first-half goals for UNE as the teams played to a 3-3 tie in the opening 33 minutes.

The Nor’easters will visit either Endicott or Salve Regina in the Commonwealth Coast quarterfinals Saturday.

HUSSON 1, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Jonata Mbongo scored off a pass from Sam Anderson with 1:10 remaining in regulation to pull the Huskies (2-12-3) even with Husson (7-8-3) in Gorham.

Paxton Oversmith’s header gave the Eagles a lead in the 15th minute.

Simon Hulbert made six for USM. Kyle Townsend had four for Husson.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 1, TUFTS 0: Julia Adelmann’s goal early in the second half gave the Polar Bears (7-6-2, 3-6-1) a victory over Tufts (9-4-2, 5-3-2) as Bowdoin secured a berth in the NESCAC quarterfinals in its regular-season finale at Brunswick.

Adelmann got in behind the defense and slotted the ball to the right as Jumbos goalie Emily Bowers dove left.

Bowdoin keeper Penny Rocchio and Bowers each had four saves.

The Polar Bears are the seventh seed and will visit No. 2 Middlebury on Saturday.

COLBY 1, BATES 0: Sarah Lofstrom scored on a penalty kick 6:25 into overtime, lifting Colby (7-6-1, 3-6-1 NESCAC) over the Bobcats (5-10, 0-10) in Lewiston to securing the eighth seed in the NESCAC tournament.

Shannon Gray made five stops for the Mules, who visit No. 1 Williams on Saturday.

Katherine Nuckols had six saves for Bates.

UNE 2, WENTWORTH 1: Katie Beaudoin and Caroline Wilson scored for the Nor’easters (7-7-2, 5-2-1 Commonwealth Coast) in a regular-season finale against Wentworth (7-9-2, 2-5-1) at Biddeford.

Beaudoin converted an Erica Dimmick pass for a 1-0 UNE lead 14 minutes into the game. Wilson increased the lead 12 minutes into the second half, with an assist from Amanda Gagne. The Leopards averted a shutout when Danielle McDonnell 10 minutes later.

The Nor’eastes secured a home game in the conference quarterfinals.

FIELD HOCKEY

UNE 5, GORDON 0: Kendra MacDonald scored twice as the Nor’easters (11-8, 10-1 Commonwealth Coast) beat the Scots (5-14, 1-10) at Wenham, Massachusetts.

Kersey Boulay, Julia Steeves and Reanna Boulay also scored for UNE, which took control early with five goals in the first half.

Liz Sargent made three saves for the shutout.

