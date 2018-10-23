WINTHROP — The Winthrop Hillandalers Snowmobile Club will sell raffle tickets from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, outside Audette’s Hardware, 22 Peck Farm Road. Raffle prizes will include a snowmobile, snowmobile trailer, $500 Cabela’s gift cards, and many other gift and lodging certificates. Tickets are $2 each or $10 for six. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit club.

Memberships will also be available. The Hillandalers Snowmobile Club is dedicated to promoting snowmobiling and maintaining a local trail system in the Winthrop area. The volunteer, nonprofit club also works with 140 landowners, receiving permission to build and maintain trails across their property. Each winter, about six of the 50 members spend countless hours cutting back new growth, repairing signs and vandalism, building bridges over rough terrain, and re-routing trails when requested by landowners. The club is committed to maintaining and grooming the trails, as long as there is support and members to assist in their efforts.

For more information about the club and how to become a member, write to P.O. Box 49, Winthrop, 04364, visit www.hillandalers.com, email [email protected] or find us on facebook.

