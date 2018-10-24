The University of Maine at Augusta College of Arts and Sciences and UMA Senior College announce the 2018-19 concert schedule for the 16th season of Concerts at Jewett held at Jewett Hall Auditorium, 46 University Drive.

The following artists will perform:

• Leila Percy & Friends will perform works from the Great American Songbook at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. This will be the first concert with signing for the hearing impaired.

• George Lopez, classical pianist, will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 (snow date: Dec. 2).

• A Don Campbell Christmas is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16 (snow date: Dec. 23)

• Choro Louco, who is dedicated to the century-old tradition of Brazilian choro musi, is scheduled to perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 (snow date: Jan. 27)/

• The Boneheads, a dance-able, rootsy, folk, rock, blues, country, Cajun and All-American band, will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10 (snow date: Feb. 24).

• Sandy River Ramblers, a Maine band, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10 (snow date: March 24).

• Castlebay, with Fred Gosbee and Julia Lane will perform a maritime-themed concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7.

• Masanobu Ikemiya, a classical and ragtime pianist, is schedule for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for students and children younger than 12 will be admitted free.

For more information, call 621-3551, email [email protected] or visit concertsatjewett.com.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: