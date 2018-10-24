Bon Dedbarras will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. in Bath.

The band unites the worlds of music, dance and poetry. Drawing inspiration from Quebecois, Acadian and Cajun roots, the group brings together a fusion of Quebecois folk music, traditional step-dancing and global influences, for a show that is full of energy.

Tickets cost $25 i advance or $30 at the door.

For more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org or call 442-8455.

