Parts of Maine have received their first significant snowfall of the season.

The National Weather Service Rangeley received 5 inches, Bethel 2.8 inches, and Jackman 2.1 inches. Parts of neighboring New Hampshire received upward of a foot.

Police reported several accidents on slippery roads. Police say a 22-year-old man was killed when his car collided with a vehicle carrying mail on slushy roads in Orneville. Police blamed slippery roads played a role in a car sliding into a teenager at a bus stop in Windsor.

Officials said snow was wrapping up in the afternoon across northern regions. Higher elevations will see the greatest accumulations.

Another round of precipitation is on tap for the weekend. That weather system could cause freezing rain and a wintry mix in the mountains.

