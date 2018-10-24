IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:49 a.m., property was recovered on Weston Court.

9:25 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Water Street.

9:42 a.m., harassment was reported on West River Road.

10:43 a.m., theft was reported on Winthrop Street.

10:52 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Cushnoc Crossing.

1:08 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

1:31 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Washington Street.

2:34 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Union Street.

2:35 p.m., counterfeiting was reported on Stone Street.

2:36 p.m., theft was reported on Hatch Hill Road.

3:48 p.m., property was recovered on State Street.

4:02 p.m., theft was reported on Haskell Street.

4:06 p.m., needles were recovered on Oak Street.

4:09 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

4:33 p.m., an accident causing injury was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

5 p.m., theft was reported on Court Street.

5:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

6:46 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Hospital Street.

6:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Street.

Wednesday at 2:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 8:42 a.m., theft was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tillson Road.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:50 p.m., John K. Westberg, 65, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, on Northern Avenue.

