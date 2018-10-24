IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:49 a.m., property was recovered on Weston Court.
9:25 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Water Street.
9:42 a.m., harassment was reported on West River Road.
10:43 a.m., theft was reported on Winthrop Street.
10:52 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Cushnoc Crossing.
1:08 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
1:31 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Washington Street.
2:34 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Union Street.
2:35 p.m., counterfeiting was reported on Stone Street.
2:36 p.m., theft was reported on Hatch Hill Road.
3:48 p.m., property was recovered on State Street.
4:02 p.m., theft was reported on Haskell Street.
4:06 p.m., needles were recovered on Oak Street.
4:09 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
4:33 p.m., an accident causing injury was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
5 p.m., theft was reported on Court Street.
5:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
6:46 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Hospital Street.
6:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Street.
Wednesday at 2:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 8:42 a.m., theft was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.
IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tillson Road.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:50 p.m., John K. Westberg, 65, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, on Northern Avenue.
