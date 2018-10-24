BRUNSWICK — Anna Kousky scored a goal in the second overtime to lift the Brunswick girls soccer team past No. 7 Skowhegan 1-0 in a Class A North quarterfinal game Wednesday.

Aisley Snell made seven saves for Brunswick (12-1-) while Amber Merry stopped 10 shots for Skowhegan (6-8-1).

The No. 2 Dragons will host No. 3 Messalonskee in the semifinals on Saturday.

TRAIP 4, WINTHROP 1: The second-seeded Rangers raced to a 4-1 halftime lead and cruised past the seventh-seeded Ramblers in a Class C South quarterfinal at Kittery.

Molly Sawtelle scored in each half. Traip (14-1-0) also got first-half goals from Sidney Auclair, Isabelle Woollacott and Kathleen McPherson. Caroline Couperthwait set up McPherson’s goal, then scored the final goal.

Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone scored the goal for Winthrop (10-5-1). Brooke Burnham made eight saves.

BUCKFIELD 3, TEMPLE 2 OT: Isabella Laughton scored two goals to lead the Bucks to the Class D South quarterfinal win in Newcastle.

No. 5 Buckfield improves to 9-5-1 while fourth-ranked Temple finishes at 11-3-1.

