IN ANSON, Tuesday at 2:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hilton Hill Road.

IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 7:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fox Hill Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 9:57 a.m., mischief was reported on Tuttle Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 11:17 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:16 p.m., a car-deer accident was reported on Zions Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 3:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.

9:49 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Morrison Avenue.

10:12 p.m., a caller from Diamond Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 11:02 a.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Skowhegan Road.

1:04 p.m., a case involving forgery, larceny or fraud was reported on Horn Hill Road.

3:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Lawrence Avenue.

3:23 p.m., trespassing was reported on Newhall Street.

4:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennebec Street.

5:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Burrill Street.

Wednesday at 5:16 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Interstate 95.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 5:35 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

12:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

6:51 p.m., a car-deer accident was reported on New Vineyard Road.

7:59 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pine Tree Lane.

9:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Sandy River Terrace.

Wednesday at 7:59 a.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 1:58 p.m., vandalism was reported on Nathan Street.

5:41 p.m., a burglary was reported on Jones Street.

IN MADRID, Wednesday at 12:58 a.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 1:50 p.m., a burglary was reported at Camp Tracy Meadows.

3:39 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Camp Tracy Meadows.

4:28 p.m., a theft was reported on East Pond Road.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 9:52 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lang Hill Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Tuesday at 6:34 p.m., a fire with a power line down and arcing was reported on Toothaker Pond Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 5:20 p.m., debris was reported in the road on Interstate 95.

11:27 p.m., vandalism was reported on Lincoln Street.

Wednesday at 7:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on A Street.

IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 5:14 a.m., a fire with a power line down and arcing was reported on Manor Drive.

IN SANDY RIVER PLANTATION, Tuesday at 1:50 p.m., a structure fire was reported on South Shore Drive.

IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 8:59 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 95.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 8:58 a.m., a burglary was reported on East Maple Street.

10:27 a.m., an assault was reported on Academy Circle.

Wednesday at 9:16 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

IN STRONG, Tuesday at 2:29 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Farmington Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:21 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported at Gilman Place on Gilman Street.

9:09 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported at The Big Apple store on Elm Street.

1:17 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Butler Court.

1:31 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

2 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gold Street.

2:50 p.m., a person from Brooklyn Avenue reported sex offenses.

7:43 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennebec Street.

7:44 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Main Street.

10:24 p.m., noise was reported on Gilman Street.

IN WELD, Tuesday at 5:25 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Church Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 10:40 a.m., threatening was reported on Village View Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., Joseph H. Kinsey, 48, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 2:08 p.m., Sheila A. Day, 60, of China, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

8:36 p.m., Andrew J. Daigle, 32, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of possessing a firearm while prohibited.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:15 p.m., Sharon Ann Hunter, 51, of Pittsfield, was arrested on five warrants.

Wednesday at 5:55 a.m., Paul C. Mills, 37, of Warren, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, OUI, two counts of passing a roadblock, operating after habitual offender revocation, theft by receiving stolen property and motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:50 a.m., David Villone, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

4:08 p.m., Michael R. Nigro, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

