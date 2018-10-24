HALLOWELL — Proof Positive, an exhibition of art incorporating processes used in printmaking, is on display through Nov. 24 at The Harlow, 100 Water St.

The free exhibit celebrates the many techniques of printmaking including, but not limited to, screen prints, block prints, linocuts, woodcuts, intaglio, etchings and others.

"It Is A Thing" by Thor Smith, of Lewiston. Photo courtesy of The Harlow "Duffany" Lauren Olson, of Kents Hill. Photo courtesy of The Harlow "Escape" by Michele O'Keefe, of Vinalhaven. Photo courtesy of The Harlow

Participating artists are listed alphabetically by town as follows: Rachael Wilson, of Augusta; Renate Klein and Linda Stearns, both of Bangor; Judith Long, of Brunswick; James Chute, of Freeport; Allison McKeen, of Gardiner; Sarah Lucas and Marguerite Ogden, both of Hallowell; Lauren Olson, of Kents Hill; Thor Smith, of Lewiston; Susan Sidwell, of Lovell; Pamela Hetherly, of Mount Vernon; Sara Grover McDougall, of Oakland; Liz McGhee and Larinda Meade, both of Portland; Scott Minzy, of Pittston; French Phyllis, of Readfield; Kay Miller, of South Bristol; Simon and Sophia Torraca-Woodbury and Jeff Woodbury, all of South Portland; Gretchen Mahoney, of Thomaston; Michele O’Keefe, of Vinalhaven; Westbrook: Wing Jaime, of Westbrook; Barbara Coriell, of Winthrop.

Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.

