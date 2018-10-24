Fall cleanup for St. Augustine, Holy Family, St. Mary’s (Augusta and Manchester) St. Denis, Calvary and St. Joseph’s cemeteries will begin the week of Nov. 5.

All flowers, decorations, flower containers, baskets etc. need to be removed. Items left in the cemetery after Sunday, Nov. 4, will be disposed of. Concrete urns can be left on cemetery lots but should be emptied and turned over to avoid breakage.

All parish cemeteries will close for the winter in early December, Christmas trees, breakable ornaments and statutes, lawn decorations, toys and all types of solar lights are not permitted. The parish reserves the right to remove and dispose of any memorial/decoration that is unsightly, damaged, or violates guidelines without notice to easement holder.

For more information, visit stmichaelmaine.org/our-cemeteries.

