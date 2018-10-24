The Monmouth Community Players recently announced its cast for the opening show of the 2018-19 season, Larry Shue’s “The Foreigner.”

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 2, 3, 9 and 10 and at 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 4 and 11, at Cumston Hall, 796 Main St. in Monmouth.

The cast of "The Foreigner" in front, from left, Danny Gay, Cindy Dunham ad Bill McLean. In back, from left, are Ethan Rombalski, Megan Record, Steve Carlton and Gregor Smith. Photo courtesy of Monmouth Commmunity Players

The show is directed by Bill McLean, of Monmouth, with Ginger Smith, of Winthrop, as assistant director, and Josie French, of Lewiston, as producer.

The crew is rounded out by: Danny Gay, of Auburn, on set design, construction and decor; Smith as decor assistant; Maya Veilleux, of Augusta, on sound; and Alexa Gallant, of Augusta, on lights.

“The Foreigner” has been entertaining audiences since it first opened in regional theatre in 1984 and then went on to a 686-performance run off Broadway. The show has become a perennial audience favorite ever since. Set in “the recent past,”a hapless, painfully shy, socially inept Charlie Baker (Danny Gay, of Auburn) gets interjected into a fishing lodge in the backwoods of Georgia by his good friend Staff Sergeant “Froggy” Le Sueur (Bill McLean, of Monmouth). Froggy, who is heading off to a nearby army base to conduct an explosives training, conspires to introduce him as a foreigner who neither speaks nor understands a word of English, thus relieving Charlie of the burden of conversation. It’s a ripe comic situation extraordinaire.

The lodge is run by Betty Meeks (Cindy Dunham, of Winthrop) who fears losing her home. The county property inspector, Owen Musser (Gregor Smith, of Belgrade ), a rough-edged, ignorant, superstitious, bullying boob, threatens to condemn the place and turn her out. Add to the mix, the smarmy Reverend David Marshall Lee (Steve Carlton, of Lisbon), a closeted white supremacist, his brittle, just-become-pregnant fiancée, Catherine Simms (Megan Record, of Monmouth), and her brother, Ellard (Ethan Rombalski, of Turner), a young man special in oh-so-many ways, and you have a surefire recipe for hilarity.

Tickets cost $14 for general admission and $12 for students and seniors. For tickets, or more information, visit monmouthcommunityplayers.org,

or call 370-9566.

