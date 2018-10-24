WATERVILLE — A representative from Thomas College will visit Carrabec High School in North Anson at 9 a.m. and Forest Hills Consolidated School in Jackman at noon.
For more information, contact MacKenzie Riley at 859-1313 or [email protected].
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Animals
Will this shelter dog get adopted after 4 years?
-
Politics
Shawn Moody says he wants Maine to be ‘Staycationland’ instead of ‘Vacationland’
-
Politics
Independent 1st District candidate files complaint against Republican rival
-
Local & State
Rhode Island man burned trying to put out Sandy River Plantation fire
-
Nation & World
Mattis expected to send hundreds of troops to border