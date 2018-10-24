WATERVILLE — A representative from Thomas College will visit Carrabec High School in North Anson at 9 a.m. and Forest Hills Consolidated School in Jackman at noon.

For more information, contact MacKenzie Riley at 859-1313 or [email protected].

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.