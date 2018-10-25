IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

7:04 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

9:36 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on New England Road.

10:07 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

10:41 a.m., a well-being check was done on Glenridge Drive.

12:45 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Caldwell Road.

1:19 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Green Street.

1:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

1:54 p.m., property was recovered on Bangor Street.

2:25 p.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.

3:56 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

3:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

5:00 p.m., needles were recovered on State Street.

7:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bridge Street.

9:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:44 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Western Avenue.

10:57 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Water Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 7:16 a.m., a well-being check was done on Academy Road.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Bearce Road.

5:29 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Short Street.

Thursday at 12:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 11:16 p.m., Hal Murray Stratton, 58, of Belgrade, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), after suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

Thursday at 1:39 a.m., Jacob B. Lorance, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation, after suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:18 p.m., Jennifer Joslyn Piper, 30, of Gardiner was arrested on charges of violation of conditional release and possession of a scheduled drug, during a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue. At the same time, Stanley Milton Piper III, 35, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

SUMMONS

IN WEST GARDINER, Wednesday at 6:09 p.m., a 26-year-old Monmouth woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, on Hallowell-Litchfield Road.

