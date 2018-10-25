IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
7:04 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
9:36 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on New England Road.
10:07 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
10:41 a.m., a well-being check was done on Glenridge Drive.
12:45 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Caldwell Road.
1:19 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Green Street.
1:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
1:54 p.m., property was recovered on Bangor Street.
2:25 p.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.
3:56 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
3:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.
5:00 p.m., needles were recovered on State Street.
7:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
8:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bridge Street.
9:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
10:44 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Western Avenue.
10:57 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Water Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 7:16 a.m., a well-being check was done on Academy Road.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Bearce Road.
5:29 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Short Street.
Thursday at 12:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 11:16 p.m., Hal Murray Stratton, 58, of Belgrade, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), after suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
Thursday at 1:39 a.m., Jacob B. Lorance, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation, after suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:18 p.m., Jennifer Joslyn Piper, 30, of Gardiner was arrested on charges of violation of conditional release and possession of a scheduled drug, during a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue. At the same time, Stanley Milton Piper III, 35, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
SUMMONS
IN WEST GARDINER, Wednesday at 6:09 p.m., a 26-year-old Monmouth woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, on Hallowell-Litchfield Road.
-
Politics
Former state official says Maine is failing its poor
-
Maine Crime
Morning Sentinel Oct. 25 police log
-
Local & State
Hallowell citizens miffed by sidewalk ending in front of Lucky Garden
-
Maine Crime
Woman involved in shots fired incident at Augusta Walmart pleads guilty to federal drug charges
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal Oct. 25 police log