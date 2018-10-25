IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 8:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Tozier Drive.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 1:27 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winn Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:45 a.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Skowhegan Road.

11:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sheridan Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 4:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

4:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 3:22 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Maple Lane.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 10:43 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Golf Course Road.

4:56 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Weston Avenue.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 4:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Weeks Mills Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 1:36 p.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Waterville Road.

8:43 p.m., theft was reported on Goodines Way.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 12:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hilltop Drive.

1:01 p.m., harassment was reported on South Alpine Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 5:22 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Industrial Park Street.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 1:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 2:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Circle.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:47 a.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Elm Street.

1:56 p.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Oakdale Street.

1:58 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on West River Road.

3 p.m., a burglary was reported on Gold Street.

3:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

4:04 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.

6:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Gold Street.

10:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

10:33 p.m., a caller on Johnson Heights reported a person was missing.

Thursday at 12:17 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

4:47 a.m., a burglary was reported on Colonial Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:37 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Augusta Road.

4:05 p.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Marie Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:17 p.m., Emily-Anne Bacon, 22, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

5:45 p.m., William Ellsworth Armstrong, 54, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:53 a.m., Katherine Anna Strysko, 34, of Anson, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and disorderly conduct.

11:45 a.m., Dana Kenneth Davis, 65, of Bingham, was arrested on a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked.

12:01 p.m., Erica Rae Curtis, 42, of North Anson, was arrested. The district attorney’s office is charging her with disorderly conduct.

12:57 p.m., Caleb Michael Roy, 26, of Burnham, was arrested on charges of violating a protective order and a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:19 a.m., Dustin Walenty, 21, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of hindering apprehension and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

