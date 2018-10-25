WATERVILLE — The Quarry Road Trails Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Quarry Road Recreation Area at 300 Quarry Road.

The free community event will feature activities, an opportunity to explore the trails and learn about the winter programs, volunteer opportunities, recent updates and future plans.

Family-friendly activities will include trail walks, pumpkin bowling, apple slinging, bean bag toss, face painting and more. Common Street Arts and the Children’s Discovery Museum will offer a pop-up museum and pumpkin art. Cider making and fall refreshments will be provided at no charge and 92 Moose will be on hand with a radio broadcast throughout the event.

The festival is the November featured event of Northern Light Inland Hospital’s Let’s Go! Family Fun Series.

For more information about the festival, call Matt Skehan at 680-4744.

